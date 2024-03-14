Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 2,000 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $146,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,014.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $55,770.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 381 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $22,551.39.

On Saturday, January 27th, T Christopher Uchida sold 214 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $12,867.82.

On Wednesday, January 17th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $60,300.00.

On Monday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 376 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $20,495.76.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.66. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLMR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth about $891,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

