Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7,964.45

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Oxen has a market cap of $11.36 million and approximately $7,964.45 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,779.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.76 or 0.00611104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.56 or 0.00131302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00206070 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00051141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00157796 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,089,342 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

