Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.