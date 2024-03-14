Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ovintiv news, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $471,045.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,012.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVV opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

