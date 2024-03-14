Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Mark Weinswig Sells 3,079 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 3,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $15,795.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,703 shares in the company, valued at $891,096.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Ouster stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,529. Ouster, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.47.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ouster by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
