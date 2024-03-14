Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185,743 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

