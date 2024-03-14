O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,056.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,101.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,032.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $975.55. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $795.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,105.46.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

