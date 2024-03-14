Orbler Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $240,958.10 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $107.12 million and approximately $240,958.10 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

