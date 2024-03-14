Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.36 and last traded at $16.28. 2,023,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 1,016,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

OPRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Opera during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Opera by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

