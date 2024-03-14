Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $465.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $446.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $423.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $433.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $452.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.31.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 16th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.15, for a total value of $3,524,819.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $495,387,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 948,609 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,016.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 705,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,869,000 after purchasing an additional 703,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 546,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,476 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

