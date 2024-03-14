Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Down 6.2%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 155,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,885,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.79.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olaplex

Olaplex Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.