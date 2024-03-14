OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €43.35 ($47.64) and last traded at €43.40 ($47.69). 546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.70 ($48.02).

OHB Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.65. The firm has a market cap of $751.69 million, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

OHB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OHB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.