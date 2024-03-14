OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 562,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,376. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.