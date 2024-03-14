Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $52.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,857.49 or 0.05452849 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00075628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00019436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00019611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00019149 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.16705088 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $49,300,160.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

