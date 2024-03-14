NVR (NYSE:NVR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7,840.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7,840.00 and last traded at $7,675.30, with a volume of 2776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7,746.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7,333.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,597.62. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $133.44 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,392.07, for a total transaction of $3,696,035.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,916,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,142,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,789,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

