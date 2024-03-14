NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 9.7%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 3,746,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,551,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,663,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after acquiring an additional 126,883 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 67,306 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

