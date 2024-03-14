Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Cut by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Nucor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nucor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 908,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Nucor by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 0.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Nucor by 85.9% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUE opened at $184.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $195.00.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.