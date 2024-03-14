NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Up 2.5%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.49 and last traded at $63.97. 1,593,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,293,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -152.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,696,000 after purchasing an additional 156,974 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,310,000 after acquiring an additional 120,276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,502,000 after acquiring an additional 197,122 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.