Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Novartis were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $98.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

