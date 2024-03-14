Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.24. 62,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.85. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

