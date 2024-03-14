Norman H. Asbjornson Sells 805 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAON Trading Down 0.6 %

AAON stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.92. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 75.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the third quarter valued at about $775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 134.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 106,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 48.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

