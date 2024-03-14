Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receives $5.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

