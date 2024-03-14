Niza Global 1-Day Volume Tops $838,549.78 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Niza Global has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $838,549.78 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Niza Global alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,999,999,954 with 5,660,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00870944 USD and is down -12.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $863,254.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niza Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niza Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niza Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.