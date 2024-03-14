Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nitto Denko Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.71. 3,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.