Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Ann G. Fox Sells 216,704 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider Ann G. Fox sold 216,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $470,247.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 508,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,059.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 2.8 %

NINE opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a market cap of $77.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 85,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

