NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.49. 2,379,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,347,888. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. The firm has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

