Nick Giovanni Sells 900 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nick Giovanni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Nick Giovanni sold 5,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00.

Maplebear Trading Down 0.5 %

Maplebear stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $6,069,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $1,484,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

