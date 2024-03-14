Nick Giovanni Sells 900 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Nick Giovanni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Nick Giovanni sold 5,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00.
Maplebear Trading Down 0.5 %
Maplebear stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.
Institutional Trading of Maplebear
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $6,069,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $1,484,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
