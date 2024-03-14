Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 10,000 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,611.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arteris Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.02. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 150.71% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
