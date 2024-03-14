NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Down to $5.61

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.61, but opened at $5.44. NextNav shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 308,422 shares trading hands.

NextNav Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $522.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

In related news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg acquired 150,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,091,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,284,851.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $104,859 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

About NextNav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

