NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.42. 935,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,104,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

NextDecade Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 437.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the third quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 191.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in NextDecade by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

