NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAMS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director Louis G. Lange purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

