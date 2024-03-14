Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 4,414 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 185.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

