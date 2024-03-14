Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 59,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after buying an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $31,908.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

