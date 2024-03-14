Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $117,699,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,836 shares of company stock valued at $21,181,534. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $348.72 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.23.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

