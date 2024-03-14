Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.8 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

