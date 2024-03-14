NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III Sells 2,664 Shares

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUEGet Free Report) CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $21,605.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,663.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Lawrence Mikan III also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 13th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 3,463 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,279.90.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, George Lawrence Mikan III sold 7,886 shares of NeueHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $77,913.68.

NeueHealth Price Performance

Shares of NeueHealth stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.87. NeueHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

