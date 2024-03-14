NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Down 0.1%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 3,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $82.64 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04.

Institutional Trading of NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

