Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $725.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $615.00 to $725.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $565.61.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $609.45 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.31 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The stock has a market cap of $263.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $554.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 744.1% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Netflix by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,003,810,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.