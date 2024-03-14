Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $611.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,843. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $624.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $554.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $264.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

