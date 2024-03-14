Needham & Company LLC Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target to $7.00

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantronix news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.5% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

