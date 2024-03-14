Needham & Company LLC Boosts Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $130.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.

Impinj Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $142.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.05 and a beta of 2.04.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $3,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,243,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,025. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

