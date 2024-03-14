NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $716.28 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.22 billion and approximately $716.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00010826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00078886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00019540 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00019083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 8.02402162 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 375 active market(s) with $718,893,295.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.