Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 11,584 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $25.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $854.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
