Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 13,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 11,584 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $25.80.

Nayax Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYAX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nayax by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Nayax by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nayax during the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Company Profile

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

