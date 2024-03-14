Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0485 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $28,935.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00122389 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00041118 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00019649 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002814 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

