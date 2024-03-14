Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY) Announces Dividend of $0.25

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2506 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Natura &Co Trading Up 9.5 %

Natura &Co stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82. Natura &Co has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

