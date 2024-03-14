Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.57 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 47,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 74,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Company Profile

The Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

