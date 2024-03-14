National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading 3.2% Higher

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00. 2,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 200,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

National Energy Services Reunited Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1,641.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

