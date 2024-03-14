Nano Price Hits $1.75 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002466 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $232.75 million and approximately $8.24 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,828.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.05 or 0.00615644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.24 or 0.00133053 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00049531 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00202151 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00053329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.16 or 0.00145648 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

