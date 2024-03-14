Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 123,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 138,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The stock has a market cap of $9.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

