MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $0.82

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.84. MultiPlan shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 90,579 shares traded.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $515.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.31%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
